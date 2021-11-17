On Thursday, November 11, the Jackson County JROTC along with retired veterans, and many in our community gathered at the Veterans Memorial near City Hall in McKee in honor of Veteran’s Day. The 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month is a special moment each year. On Wednesday November 11th at 11:00 am the members of the Jack Welch Chapter of the DAV will assemble at the Veterans Memorial Park in McKee, KY to honor all Veterans on Veterans Day. Veterans Day was originally called “Armistice Day” commemorating the end of World War I. (An “armistice” is an agreement made by opposing sides in a war to stop fighting for a certain time; a truce.) A lot of Americans get Veterans Day confused with Memorial Day, and that can be a little frustrating to all of the living veterans out there. Veterans Day is NOT the same as Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave their lives for our country, particularly in battle or from wounds they suffered in battle. Veterans Day honors all of those who have served the country in war or peace — dead or alive — although it’s largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices.
World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, the fighting ended about seven months before that when the Allies and Germany put into effect an armistice on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, was largely considered the end of “the war to end all wars” and dubbed Armistice Day. In 1926, Congress officially recognized it as the end of the war, and in 1938, it became an official holiday, primarily a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I.
But then World War II and the Korean War happened, so on June 1, 1954, at the urging of veterans’ service organizations, Congress amended the commemoration yet again by changing the word “armistice” to “veterans” so the day would honor American veterans of all wars.
For a while, Veterans Day’s date was changed, too, and it confused everybody.
Congress signed the Uniform Holiday Bill in 1968 to ensure that a few federal holidays — Veterans Day included — would be celebrated on a Monday. Officials hoped it would spur travel and other family activities over a long weekend, which would stimulate the economy.
For some inexplicable reason, the bill set Veterans Day commemorations for the fourth Monday of every October. On Oct. 25, 1971, the first Veterans Day under this new bill was held. We’re not sure why it took three years to implement, but not surprisingly, there was a lot of confusion about the change, and many states were unhappy, choosing to continue to recognize the day as they previously had — in November.
Within a few years, it became pretty apparent that most U.S. citizens wanted to celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11, since it was a matter of historic and patriotic significance. So on Sept. 20, 1975, President Gerald Ford signed another law (Public Law 94-97), which returned the annual observance to its original date starting in 1978.
Whether you joined the ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park or simply had a moment of reflection regarding the struggles our nation experiences (past, present, and future) to preserve our founding principles of freedom, it is important to give pause and be thankful for all the men and women (including the families) that put on a military uniform and was willing to fight to preserve those rights of freedom. Freedom is a constant song.
The JCHS JROTC marched from the high school down Educational Mountain Drive to the Veterans Memorial making sure to be present at the 11th hour on this the 11th day of the 11th month. The JCHS Band was on hand to perform the National Anthem. JCHS Principal Brian Harris recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
89th District State Representative Elect Timmy Truett was the keynote speaker. Rep. Elect Truett noted that this was his first official speaking engagement since winning the special election to fill out the term of former Representative Robert Goforth who recently resigned. Rep. Elect Truett noted just how proud he was of the young JROTC members that marched from the JCHS down the hill to the Veterans’ Memorial. Truett told those attending that the VA estimates that 41.89 million Americans have fought in wars. Around 19 million Veterans (or approximately 7% of our population) are alive today. That 7% is fighting for that other 93. Of these more than 5 million have at least one disability; 1.2 million veterans are living in poverty and approximately 40,000 Veterans are considered homeless.
Rep. Elect Truett praised our Veterans will to fight for our country and our ideals saying, “Regardless of our politics, veterans have answered the call. They were and still are willing to give their lives for the country we live in and the freedoms and values that we cherish. They protect our nation and reflect it, coming from all walks of life and political stripes: Democrat and Republican, white, black, and brown. They are brought together not by the school they attended, or the Zip Code they grew up in, but for the higher purpose of defending the United States’ ideals and all its people. They make sacrifices. It takes courage to put yourself on the front lines. Courage to do away with the comforts and simplicity of normal life for a greater cause. Courage to leave behind everything you know for something and some place foreign. Today we honor that courage and sacrifice.”
The JROTC executed a changing of the colors installing a new American Flag. A fresh wreath was lain by Korean War Veteran, Noel Baker to honor each and every Veteran that has served.
After the Veteran’s Day Program, the Veterans were served with a meal which was prepared by the JCHS Family Consumer Science Class and served by the JCHS AJROTC. The JCHS reported that they would like to thank the following for helping with this year’s program, our JCHS AJROTC teachers/students, JCHS Family Consumer Science teachers/students, JCHS Band teacher/students, JCPS Title I Program, JCHS FRYSC and JCMS FRYSC, Jackson County Community Education and Jackson County Public Schools.
