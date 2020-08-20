The volunteer fire fighters that work for the fire departments are bonafide Hometown Heroes in every sense of the word. These volunteer men and women are on the clock 24 hrs a day. The community makes the mistake of taking them for granted. They are always there. They have always been there. They assist in many necessary functions that one would expect from local government...however, because they are truly invested in their community these amazing people do it for free! Whether it is responding to a burning house or building, rescuing a child, searching for a missing person, cutting someone from a wrecked automobile, providing emergency medical assistance, assisting local law enforcement by directing traffic at a local event, cutting a tree out of the road, providing assistance to a motorist, responding to a busted water line, preparing a landing zone for a helicopter ambulance or simply cleaning a parking lot the volunteer fire fighters provide a crucial service to our community.
It is important to understand that even though the fire fighters work on a volunteer basis, a volunteer fire department requires operational funding. It is also important to understand that the four Fire Departments each have their own Chief (Lonnie Madden, Sand Gap - Kyle Welch, McKee, Cleon Bingham, Gray Hawk, and Larry Bowling, Pond Creek) and are operationally independent of one another. However, they do provide mutual assistance to one another when an emergency arises.
Sand Gap Chief Lonnie Madden represents all the volunteer chiefs in the state on the State Fire Commission. Chief Madden is also the Vice President of the Kentucky fire chiefs association for area 13. He has championed the effort to enhance and repair the training tower located on McCammon Ridge Road. Chief Madden reported that the grants have been secured but the project has been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions. Once the project is completed Jackson County will be the home of a state-of-the-art firefighting training tower. Fire departments from throughout the region will come to McKee to receive their required training.
These volunteers spend about 300 hours per year on the job providing service to our community. It takes 20 hours of commitment just to keep up the required certification. How much is that worth to a community? How much would it cost to hire someone to do this job? Chief Bowling said, “Often our volunteers will leave their regular job, clock out, just to respond to an emergency for the community as a volunteer. In addition, as volunteers all their personal expenses are paid out of their own pockets. This equals approximately $1,000/year just to cover gas and vehicle maintenance. They pay this out of their own pockets just to help the community. Heroes! They pay to help us! In addition, by keeping their departments up to code and meeting certification requirements their service translates into an ISO rating that impacts everyone’s property insurance rate. One resident at a recent meeting had checked what their insurance would be without the presence of the Gray Hawk Fire Department and they would have to pay $600 more! Keeping our fire departments in place not only keeps the community safer it saves us money!
Funding remains one of the main challenges for all the departments according to the Chiefs. According to them the operating costs for the various departments range from $21,000/yr for Sand Gap to $72,000/yr for McKee. The McKee Department is more expensive because they have multiple stations and cover a great deal of area that is not within the city limits. Chief Bingham estimated the costs to operate the Gray Hawk Department at approximately $27,000/yr while the costs for the Pond Creek Department was estimated by Chief Bowling to be approximately $26,500/yr. The Chiefs scrape money together anyway they can including bucket fundraisers on the street, yard sales, minimal assistance from the State and donations. Chief Bingham and Chief Bowling said there were times when they paid the utility bills out of their own pocket to keep the department open and functioning. If you want to help protect your property, help our community or you just want to keep your property insurance rate low, please donate to your local fire department! Donations are tax-deductible! McKee Chief Kyle Welch said, “We love all of you. We want to help anyway we can. If you can help us help the community, please do! Gray Hawk Chief Cleon Bingham said, “We will do anything humanly possible to help you with anything. If you could help us just a little bit it will make a difference.” Sand Gap Chief Lonnie Madden said, “We are there for everyone. If you can help a little it will help keep our doors open.” Pond Creek Chief Larry Bowling said, “We will help you whether you make a donation or not. However, every little bit helps. Being a Volunteer Fire Fighter means being a good neighbor. A good neighbor will come to your assistance regardless of where you live!”
To help facilitate fundraising the Jackson County Development Association recently help them come together to form the “Jackson County Fire Alliance”. This allows collective fundraising that can be shared amongst all four fire departments. By aligning themselves with the JCDA (a 501c non-profit organization), it also makes all donations to the alliance 100% tax deductible. The Jackson County Development Association has established and account at Jackson County Bank where you can make your deposit. All donations will be distributed equally to the fire departments. You may also continue to support your local Fire Department by giving directly to the fire department.
The other challenge these departments have is finding junior recruits. Chief Bowling told the group that 18-30 year old volunteers just do not exist. Keep in mind that a volunteer fire department must have at least 12 certified volunteers before they are allowed to function. Chief Bowling said he would retire now but there is no one to take his place. Sooner or later there must be new, civic minded volunteers to step up or our community may lose what we now take for granted. The next time you see a volunteer fire fighter at Opal’s or DQ point them out and show your children what a true hero looks like! Maybe they will volunteer!! There are many important individuals in the Jackson County community, but none more important than a Fire Fighting volunteer!
