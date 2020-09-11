Sheriff Paul Hays executed an outstanding warrant and arrested Raleigh Gene Campbell, 37, of Manchester, KY on Saturday, September 05th, 2020 on Pigeon Roost Road just south of McKee, KY. The warrant was generated after an incident that occurred on July 27, 2020. The July arrest warrant alleges that Campbell was wanted for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked license, speeding over 25 mph above speed limit, wanton endangerment, 1st degree (5 counts), wanton endangerment, 1st degree (police), reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, and no seat belt.
The details of the arrest warrant alleges that KSP Trooper Ralph Shane Bowling observed Raleigh Sizemore operating a motor vehicle in Jackson County on July 27, 2020 without a seat belt. Trooper Bowling initiated a traffic stop by turning on the blue lights on his cruiser. Campbell turned on his right turn signal as if he was going to stop but he did not. Upon approach to HWY 3630 Campbell allegedly accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee and elude the police. Campbell continued on HWY 3630 turning south onto US HWY 421 at a high rate of speed (up to a speed of approximately 100 MPH). According to the warrant, Campbell nearly hit several vehicles as he passed them at unsafe speeds and at unsafe locations while on US HWY 421 creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury to at least 5 people. Trooper described Campbell as swerving all over the road and taking curves on the wrong side of the road at very high rates of speed. Campbell continued into Clay County where he turned north onto HWY 11. He then turned left onto Gabbard Branch Road where he passed a child of approximately 10-12 years of age operating a 4-wheeler putting the child in danger. Campbell then turned onto a gravel/4-wheeler road and Trooper Bowling was unable to continue the chase.
Sheriff Hays reported that Campbell was polite and very cooperative when he was approached on Pigeon Roost Road last weekend. Sheriff Hays documented in the uniform citation that while he was searching Campbell’s person, Campbell simply handed him a small baggie containing two (2) other small baggies of a substance suspected to be meth and three (3) unidentified oval white pills. In addition to the charges contained in the July warrant, Sheriff Hays arrested Campbell and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (drug unspecified). Campbell is being detained in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond for the charges associated with the initial arrest warrant and a separate $2,500 cash bond for the methamphetamine charge.
