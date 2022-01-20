Jackson County Emergency Management was urging caution on the roadways across the commonwealth over the weekend following the National Weather Service’s prediction of snow for many regions of Kentucky overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Wet, heavy snow – mixed with some sleet and freezing rain – occurred all-day Sunday and Sunday night, creating opportunity for power outages in the southern and eastern portions of the state. As of Monday morning, Jackson County had 289 households without electricity effecting 7599 individuals. Laurel County was the worst hit with 2,344 households being without electricity impacting 19,313 individuals.
Brody Keck, Deputy Director, Jackson County Emergency Management/CSEPP reported, “On Sunday, January 16th, 2022, Jackson County Emergency Management was monitoring the impending winter weather storm Izzy. Jackson County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated to a level five which is purposed for EM staff to monitor and plan. It became apparent on Sunday evening that the impact of Izzy would have a significant effect on travel in Jackson County. Sunday evening into the night, county first responders began responding to non-injury vehicle accidents, motorists assists, and downed trees. We estimate around a dozen vehicle accidents and other related traffic calls requiring response. Pond Creek Fire Department remained active throughout the night into Monday responding to motorist assists and vehicle accidents. Jackson County EMS were diligent in their service, implementing a secondary four-wheel drive vehicle to check road conditions, analyze, and strategize how to safely load and transport patients in harsh conditions. Gray Hawk, McKee, and Sand Gap responded to a few vehicle accidents and provided traffic control for wrecker services throughout Sunday and Monday. Law enforcement from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, McKee Police Department, and Kentucky State Police were instrumental in clearing roadways of downed trees and fielding law enforcement related calls for service. With the help of volunteers of all our fire departments and staff from Emergency Management, around ten resource requests including needs for heat, medication, and generator fuel for residents without power for a prolonged time were met in a timely fashion. We are extremely impressed with the response of Jackson Energy, the State Highway Department, and County Road Departments for their timely response. Knowing the storm ravaged other states as it did, we are fortunate to report that needs and calls for service never exceeded the capabilities of our county resources and personnel. We anticipate isolated power outages to continue as trees succumb to the weight of the heavy, wet snow. We are in planning and observation phase for the next impending winter weather system set to possibly impact our region Wednesday night into Thursday and the frigid cold that will follow. We encourage residents to always be prepared with adequate food, medication, and fuel in case of severe winter weather. Have a plan for backup heat or power in case of power outages. Unless it is emergent or work related, travel is not advised during severe winter weather.”
Snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches were expected in the eastern region of the state, south of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky parkways. Areas also expected a glaze of ice. Snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches are expected in Northern, Central and Western Kentucky.
Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) was monitoring the situation and was planning to activate the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) if needed. The SEOC includes personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
“Again, the commonwealth is on track for another major winter storm over the coming weekend, as this storm plays out in several waves,” stated Michael Dossett, director of KYEM. “Please make use of this time to prepare for heavy snowfall that will severely impact travel, also bringing possible interruptions to power. Make every effort to stay off of interstates and highways and give way to the many emergency crews and responders that will be operating across our communities.”
KYTC crews across the state have been readying equipment, stockpiling salt and ensuring plows and salt spreaders are in good, working order. Crews also have been pretreating roads in a few districts where conditions were dry enough. The treatment consists of applying a brine spray that helps reduce bonding of snow to pavement. As the next weather system threatens to interrupt travel the cabinet asked for cooperation and partnership of the public, with four specific requests:
- Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;
- Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road;
- Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles; and
- Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.
“Our snow and ice teams are working hard to be prepared to respond,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “The best thing Kentuckians can do to help is to plan to stay off the road if at all possible.”
