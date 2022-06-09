As gas prices rise people are anxious to get relief from the increased costs at the pump. Increased gas prices cause a domino effect throughout the economy as goods arriving at the store require gasoline for transportation. Even services such as police patrol and ambulance services require fuel and increased fuel costs put strains on approved budgets. The problem is a difficult one since many factors influence the price of gas including: taxes, distribution, marketing, cost of refining, crude oil prices, supply and demand. Governmental solutions are complicated by the fact that the oil companies are private businesses with the authority to control the price(s) of their products within broad limits. However, there has been some effort made at the state and federal level to curb the rising costs of gas.
At the end of last week, Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration filed an emergency regulation to freeze the state gas tax and to prevent a 2-cent increase per gallon that would have taken effect July 1.
“Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help keep more dollars in people’s pockets,” said Gov. Beshear. “This law was never intended to hurt Kentuckians during tough times, but with rising prices and inflation, this increase would have a negative impact on our families and it is time to take action.”
The state gas tax is set by statute, both in its rate and how it is calculated. The current rate of 26 cents was set to increase under a trigger, resulting in a price hike on both regular and diesel fuel. The Governor has looked for ways to relieve the financial burden on Kentuckians and asked the Department of Revenue to file this emergency regulation.
The funds collected through the state gas tax contribute to the Road Fund, which year to date is up 2.3%. Over the first seven months of the fiscal year, this action will reduce the budgeted Road Fund revenues by 1.6%. To make up for the lost road fund revenues, Gov. Beshear will propose using funds from the upcoming General Fund budget surplus. The budget for next year also includes a 21% increase in transportation infrastructure dollars from the federal government.
“This action to provide relief to Kentuckians will have no material impact on the transportation budget and projects,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said. “All projects will move forward.”
The Governor also sent a letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron today asking for advice on whether he should declare a state of emergency in order to activate the price gouging statute and further protect Kentuckians.
In addition to the executive regulation filed last week, the Governor signed an executive order in February that immediately stopped an increase in vehicle property taxes caused by soaring used car values and proposed a 1% state sales tax cut that the legislature failed to act on. He also wrote a letter to federal leadership, calling on them to suspend the federal gas tax until the end of the year.
At the national level President Biden released oil from the strategic reserve and asked Saudi Arabia to increase production, a request its leaders refused, but OPEC+ (the 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries plus 10 oil-producing countries not in OPEC) later agreed to begin ramping up their output back to where it was before the U.S. got them to reduce production in April 2020.
