Scotty Davidson, 38, of Booneville, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment on several charges. According to documentation obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, Deputy JR Weaver responded to a residence on Hwy 1071 in Jackson County on May 01st regarding a report of a domestic violence altercation between Scotty Davidson, 38, of Booneville, KY and his wife Hazel Davidson. Deputy Weaver arrived at the scene around 3:40 PM and observed Hazel Davidson standing in the front yard of the residence in distress. Davidson stated that Scotty had been physically violent to her by repeatedly punching her in the back of her head. She complained of at least two large knots on the back of her head resulting from the punches. She told Deputy Weaver that Scotty had left the residence heading toward Booneville, KY.
After leaving the scene Deputy Weaver was later informed at approximately 6:30 PM by Hazel that Scotty had returned to the residence. Deputy Weaver arrived back to the scene about 10 minutes later. Upon seeing the police cruiser, Scotty Davidson fled into the residence at which time Sarah Gilbert of Jackson County witnessed first hand Scotty Davidson place something under the bed covers as he made his way from the back door to the living room area of the residence where he was located and arrested. While Scotty Davidson was being arrested, Hazel Davidson gave Deputy Weaver what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine wrapped up in a small plastic bag that Sarah Gilbert had witnessed Scotty place under the bed covers.
Scotty Davidson was arraigned Monday on charges of assault 4th degree (minor injury), possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot), and tampering with physical evidence. Davidson entered a plea of “not guilty” for all alleged charges.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 12, 2021. Davidson remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
