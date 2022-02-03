On Tuesday (January 25th, 2022) friends, fans, Coaches and family gathered in the Jackson County High School gymnasium prior to the Generals game against Clay County to induct JCHS Alumnus Zach Norris into the JCHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Norris is currently a senior member of the University of Kentucky Golf team where he graduated in May with a degree in finance and accounting. He is currently pursuing his Master’s degree in Accounting.
Zach’s dedication and perseverance helped bring individual and team success to the JCHS.
While attending the JCHS and playing as a General Zach was considered one of the top-rated junior players in the country. He was consistently ranked among the top-performing high school golfers in the nation. He garnered more than 10 top 10 finishes on the American Junior Golf Association tour (including 5 top-5 individual finishes). Zach advanced to the 2014 US Open sectional qualifying as a freshman in high school.
His accomplishments are even more impressive when one considers that every golf lesson or match he participated in occurred outside the county. His parents, Kendall and Liz, were a huge part of his success. There was a special person missing from the induction ceremony that was always available to assist in any way possible: his grandfather, Lewis Ray Norris.
Zach’s high school golf coach, Eddie Morgan, Jr., was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness, but he played a big role in making sure that the teams were able to play in tournaments that allowed golfers to be showcased throughout the state. Coach Morgan always spoke about what an honor it was to coach Zach.
Here is a run-down of some of Zach’s accomplishments playing for the Jackson County golf program:
Middle School Team – 2011 State Runner-Up
Middle School Team – 2012 State Champions and Individual State Champion
High School
Southeast Kentucky Golf Conference
All Conference 2012
All Conference 2013
All Conference 2014
All Conference 2015
All Conference 2016
Conference Player of the Year 2016
Conference Team 2012 Champions
Conference Team 2013 Champions
Conference Team 2014 Champions
Conference Team 2015 Champions
Conference Team 2016 Runner-Up
All “A” Team 2011 Region Runner-Up
All “A” Team 2012 Region Champions
All “A” Team 2013 Region Champions
All “A” Team 2012 State Champions and Individual Runner-Up
KHSAA 10th Regional Tournament
Team 2011 Runner-Up
Team 2012 Runner-Up
2013 Individual Runner-Up
Team 2014 Champions
Team 2015 Champions
Team 2016 Runner-Up; Individual Champion
10th Region Player of the Year
2013
2014
2016
KHSAA 2014 Kentucky Mr. Golf Runner-Up
Zach participated in 6 KHSAA State Tournaments from 2011-2016.
Zach’s accomplishments at the University of Kentucky are remarkable as well. He has been on the All-Academic team each season. Last season he shot a career low round of 68 and finished in the top 10 at the Kiawah Invitational. However, his induction into the JCHS Athletic Hall of Fame dealt completely with his accomplishments in the Jackson County golf program.
UK Golf Head Coach Brian Craig also attended the induction ceremony saying, “What impressed me most about Zach was his work ethic and his character.” That sentiment was echoed by Principal Brian Harris as well. Congratulations to Zach and his family for this honor. Zach has served as a great example of what one can accomplish through hard work and perseverance. Zach always performs in a way that represents himself, his family, his team, his school, and his community with ongoing excellence! Congratulations Zach! Welcome to the JCHS Athletic Hall of Fame!!
