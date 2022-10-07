Nina Faye Wells was born January 26, 1945, in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence in McKee, at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Robert Franklin & Laversa (Day) Ward.
Nina is survived by four daughters, Leah (Jim) Cornett of Clay County, Lisa (Billy) Lainhart of McKee, Christie (Lonnie) Grubb of London and Amanda (Ronald) Witt of McKee. She was blessed with ten grandchildren Roxana (Phillip) Abner, Jonathan (Casey) Cornett, Jamie Cornett, Bethany (Amanda) Murray, Hannah (Chandler) Murray, Brandon McQueen, Jacob Lainhart, Kiara Robertson, Michael (Ashley) Robertson, and Kelsie Witt and by five great grandchildren, Baylee Hays, Kaylee Hays, Jaxon McQueen, Parker Smith and Xavier Sams. Nina is also survived by the following brothers and sisters, Earl (Kathy) Ward. Vernon “Mouse” (Jan) Ward, Hilah Ervin all of McKee, Norma (Charlie) Bowling of Annville, Linda Whitehead of Indiana, Dora Ward and Loretta (Mike) Huntsman all of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, Nina was also preceded in death by her husband, Preston Wells; by her son, Cecil Murray Jr. and by five siblings, Carolyn Muncy, Sue Alcorn, Herman F. Ward, Robert Franklin Ward and Clarence “Hoss” Ward.
Nina was a member of the Greenhill Baptist Church.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Cornett Cemetery in Fogertown (Clay County) with Bro. Gerald Maupin officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
