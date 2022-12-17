Last week I attended mandatory annual training at Owensboro. The training was Command Decision Training and I learned a great deal from it. One of the blocks of training was given by a Sheriff who was in the county where the tornado came through Mayfield, wiping out miles of property and killing several people. Another was from counties in Eastern KY where the flood simply destroyed so many people and took so many lives. I was inspired by the resilience of the sheriff's office, the bravery to do the things necessary to keep order and security in a very trying time, and the willingness of so many counties to pitch in to help.
Probably the most difficult issue to hear, for me, however, was the Floyd County situation where the worst shooting against police officers in Kentucky history occurred. The Sheriff who witnessed the death of officers, a canine, emergency services personnel was tasked to bring a community that was absolutely destroyed, an office where half his officers were gone and most of his cruisers gone and the families of the officers were all devastated, out of the pits of despair and back to life again. That Sheriff struggled to even talk about his situation to fellow Sheriffs. Although I would never want to walk in his footsteps, I was astonished at his strength while in the storm. Again, other counties came to the rescue with vehicles, manpower and a helping hand to help that troubled county get back to the best "normal" possible. The officer killed in the shootout was posthumously given the Deputy of the Year Award, and the Sheriff received the Sheriff of the Year Award, along with other awards for his courage and valor.
Other counties, such as Laurel County have endured tremendous tragedy and loss of life this year. All Sheriffs honor the motto, "No Sheriff Stands Alone". It has been a distinct honor and privilege to serve as your Jackson County Sheriff. We have been blessed to avoid serious injury or death to any of our officers during my two terms in office. Sadly, we never know when or where trouble will find us, but I am sure every officer in Jackson County will rise to the occasion when called upon. I pray for their safety as they risk a lot for the people of Jackson County.
Deputy Christian Collins completed his training at DOCJT last week. We are all very proud of his accomplishment and look forward to working with him in the future. On Monday, after competing in a hiring process that was headed up by incoming Sheriff Daniel Isaacs, Andrew Brewer was sworn in as a new deputy at Jackson County Sheriff's Office. He will be attending Criminal Justice training during 2023. I wish him protection and wisdom in his future endeavors.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to 83 calls for service.
2 wrecks, made 3 arrests and opened 1 new case.
