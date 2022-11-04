Noel Baker was born February 10, 1931 in McKee, KY and departed this life Friday, October 28, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Lexington, KY, being 91 years old. He was the son of the late Dee Howard and Della (Melton) Baker.
Noel is survived by this wife Marilyn (Isaacs) Baker of McKee, two sons, Alan Noel (Joyce, deceased) Baker and Tommy Ray Baker, and two daughters Lana Kay Baker and Connie Sue (Roy Earnest) Baker; also by seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Noel was preceded in death by one brother, Lynn Baker, and by two sisters, Beryl Cunnigan and Martha Southerland.
Noel was retired from Cincinnati Gas and Electric Company in Ohio and was a United States Combat Veteran of the Korean War; serving in both the Navy and the Army and was awarded a Purple Heart medal.
A graveside service was held for the family at the McKee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jack Welch Chapter of the DAV – P.O. Box 1437 McKee, KY 40447.
