Nora Sue Bales was born August 15, 1946 in Hazard, KY and departed this life Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her residence at the age of 76. She was the daughter of the late Algin & Rosa (Wilder) King.
Nora is survived by three children, Karen (Walter) Hurst, Marlene (Ricky) Isaacs and Joey (Marla) Bales all of McKee. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Gina Bales, Josh Gray, Shanay Gray, Bradley Isaacs, Colby Bales and Carmen Bales and by thirteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Nora was also preceded in death by her husband, Everett Bales; by her son, Charles Randall Bales and by a brother, Raymond King.
Nora was a member of the Sand Gap Christian Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.