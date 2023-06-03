Norma (Ward) Bowling was born September 30, 1941, in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her residence in Annville, at the age of 81. She was the daughter of the late Robert & Laversa (Day) Ward.
Norma is survived by her loving husband, Charlie Bowling of Annville, and by three sons, Harold (Lisa) Bowling of Annville, Johnny (Joan) Bowling of Annville and Ronnie (Pam) Bowling of Prestonsburg. She is also survived by two brothers, Earl (Kathy) Ward of McKee and Vernon “Mouse” (Jan) Ward of McKee and by four sisters, Hilah Ervin of McKee, Linda Whitehead, Dora Ward and Loretta (Mike) Huntsman all of Indiana. Norma was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Norma was also preceded in death by her son, Bobby Bowling; by three brothers, Herman F. Ward, Robert Franklin Ward and Clarence “Hoss” Ward and by three sisters, Carolyn Muncy, Sue Alcorn and Nina Faye Wells.
Norma was a member of the McWhorter Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowling Cemetery. Pallbearers: Justin, Jared & Blake Bowling, Nava Trejo, Tyler & Taylor Adkins, and Tyler Lawson. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
