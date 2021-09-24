According to reports, 13th Region rival North Laurel standout Reed Sheppard is taking an unofficial visit to Kentucky today.
Sheppard, who received a scholarship offer from John Calipari in July, is ranked 34th nationally in the 2023 class by 247 Sports Composite. His highest ranking is 21st overall at Rivals, where he’s also a 5-star recruit. On3 also has him ranked 21st overall but as a 4-star recruit.
The son of former Wildcats Jeff Sheppard and Stacy Reed has been seen as a strong candidate to choose Kentucky in the Class of 2023. However, offers from other colleges, such as Virginia, will no doubt be on the table for consideration as well.
