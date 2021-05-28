FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. On Friday, May 21, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the election database in Maricopa County, in Arizona has been deleted, seals were improperly broken on boxes that hold the votes and ballots are missing.(AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)