Why do we stop at “Stop” signs? Is it because there’s a member of the local constabulary watching us on every street corner? Rarely. We stop because we have respect for the legitimacy of our laws. Such respect is easily lost through selective prosecutions; or more properly described as “persecutions.”
Hillary Clinton kept top secret information on a bootleg computer server so as to avoid congressional oversight. That was criminal. The punishment for intentionally mishandling classified information in such a blatant manner is hard time in federal prison.
Joe Biden has traded upon his public offices for cash for decades. As a vice president, he exchanged influence for money from this nation’s greatest existential threat: Red China. That was treason.
Hillary Clinton used political campaign monies to produce a misinformation campaign against her political opponent in order to tamper with the 2016 US Presidential Election. She also used the bogus information to facilitate a federal investigation into the duly elected president who had just defeated her in her own lastest failed presidential bid. There are multiple federal felonies gone uncharged in Clinton’s “Russia! Russia! Russia!” hoax.
That takes us to the present day. The leading Republican candidate for president in the year 2024 has recently been charged in New York City with a laughable stretch of a “crime.” The Democrat hacks in the US “Justice” Department are contemplating charging the leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate with some sort of “crime” for following the US Constitution’s Article II; which clearly lays out a path for disputing presidential elections held in states which were conducted contrary to the US Constitution. Finally, a group of Democrat hacks in the carnival of a city, Atlanta, are plotting to indict the leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate for yet further imagined “crimes” surrounding the 2020 Presidential Election. All open, naked attempts at election interference.
When people in this country no longer stop at “Stop” signs. Don’t act surprised.
Next Week: World
*Breaking News: If Alec Baldwin isn’t fit to be tried for negligent homicide; no one in the future is fit to be tried for the crime of negligent homicide in the state of New Mexico.
---
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at: sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.