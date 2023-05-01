One of the early lessons in learning the art of interviews is to simply listen. The subject will tell you the key information you are searching for if you will simply: listen.
For years now, we have been active in state politics. Like many of you, we have worked tirelessly to see the old Kentucky Democrat Party of slavery and Jim Crow replaced by the Kentucky Republican Party of Lincoln and Reagan. Our efforts have been so successful, that Democrats in the Kentucky State Legislature are now a non-factor. So, why was this past session’s crowning achievements pushing the Commonwealth more towards dope and gambling? I’ll tell you…If you will listen.
When you ask members of the Kentucky State House and Senate why not a single finger has been raised to, for example, wipe from the books once and for all these dangerous “gun-free” zones left anywhere in Kentucky, or really clamping down upon the deviants preying upon our children; they will whine to you about: “Leadership.”
Such arguments are disingenuous and insulting. You see, we the conservative activists and rank and file voters have delivered to Frankfort such a force of numbers that we should be able to see the destructive policies put into place by Frankfort’s old Democrat supermajority ground into dust. Instead, pencil necked McConnell cronies in their tasseled loafers intimidate the majority with threats of…Being taken off a committee. (The horror!)
Don’t fall for it. The Republican members of each chamber in Frankfort choose their respective body’s “leadership”; not us, the voters. Tell your legislator you aren’t stupid. With such poor performance from this Republican “supermajority,” make it clear to him you are watching. If when the next session convenes your legislator again votes for the current leadership; you and yours should ask yourselves: “Why vote for this legislator again?”
No one here is suggesting you ever vote for a Communist Democrat. Instead, any “Republican” who continues to spinelessly support the McConnell sock puppet frauds in leadership will simply have to get back to Frankfort without our support, or votes. Eventually, lack of courage will catch up with them electorally.
Next Week: Nation
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at: sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
