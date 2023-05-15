The first gun that was fired at Fort Sumter sounded the death-knell of Slavery. They who fire it were the greatest practical Abolitionists this nation has produced. The decree went forth from that hour that Slavery should quickly cease to exist on this North American Continent.
- Union Brig. Gen.
Daniel Ullmann, 1863
I recall distinctly the first time we taught about the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) in the late 2000s, just prior to leaving the US History classroom. I must admit, there was a bit of sniggering around the room as it was suggested the purpose of the organization was to eventually displace the United States and her allies as the world’s hegemon. Today, I’m hearing fewer and fewer laughs.
For over thirty years, the United States has foolishly pushed the world’s most resource-rich nation (Russia) squarely into the arms of our real existential threat: Red China. The Uniparty twits such as the Bushes, Clintons, O’Bidens, and McConnells who have engineered these blunders are wholly owned pawns of the Chinese Communist Party. What else could explain their collective stupidity (and ill-gotten gains)?
An economic system based upon fiat paper currency can hardly afford to keep shoveling pallets full of increasingly worthless US dollars towards a campaign designed to bleed Russia at the expense of (all?) military-aged Ukrainian men. Like the opening description about those who fired on Ft. Sumter; the globalists steering the West have only succeeded in speeding up the day in which the US Dollar is supplanted as the world reserve currency. The demise of the US Dollar’s supremacy will greatly hasten the fighting over springwater time here at home.
As always. Don’t believe me, believe your own eyes. As the US national debt balloons exponentially; Russia and China have bought gold by the tons. Saudi Arabia, Mexico (MEXICO!) and a host of other resource rich “Global South” nations are clamoring onto the increasingly muscular BRICS train.
As in our own neighborhoods, the man (or country/alliance) which can physically lay hands upon his wealth will weather the coming storm far better than his “wealthy” neighbor whose wealth is measured on mere pieces of paper. As we got a preview of during the Wuhan hysteria; there are no lengths to which these authoritarians who populate our government (at all levels) will go to, given the slightest opportunity. Plan accordingly.
Next Week: World
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at: sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
