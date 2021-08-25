Due to the high number of cases in our district, it may take up to 48-72 hours for our staff to follow up with you. If you tested positive for COVID-19, please DO NOT WAIT for a call to isolate. If you were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 AND are NOT vaccinated, please DO NOT WAIT for a call to quarantine.
Please follow these guidelines from Kentucky Department for Public Health to keep yourself and our families safe. Thank you for working with us to protect our community!
