Shootin' It Straight - John Davis
I have a buddy who has unraveled several mysterious political moves by simply following the numbers. Those numbers may be money or the promise of but assuredly it’s one of the above. Times change, politicians change and crisis situations are in constant rotation but never underestimate the willingness of politicians seeking control to take advantage of any crisis to gain further power.
When I speak of power understand that money and power in the political arena are interchangeable words. While just the mention of opposing views on Covid-19 will cause certain folks to stroke out we should chastise ourselves for not having the ability to perform simple critical thinking exercises. Is Covid-19 bad? Simple answer is yes. Is it deadly? Yes again. Although those things are true blindly following a line spoon fed to you without question is never the answer no matter the person serving it.
Think and question things that don’t past the smell test. The same government hammering you to get vaccines followed by never ending follow up routines will willing sell you any number of addictions (heavily taxed of course) that are known to contribute to the leading causes of death in this nation. The same pharmaceutical companies that produce the cures have been sued hundreds of times successfully over failures or flat out lies. I by all means support freedom of choice above all but don’t loose sight of thinking critically. Emotions shade the way we objectively look at any situation.
Yes once again Covid-19 is deadly along with a laundry list of other viruses that we’ve encountered over history. The key issue is to follow the numbers. Are we willing to give up complete control of what is placed into our body over a virus with a 98% survivability rate? How much does the pharmaceutical companies stand to profit from the pandemic? Who on the fringes politically will be building a mansion next to Bernie from kickbacks? Does our own governor believe the hype when he as recently as last week is in crowds unmask socializing?
Do I believe the virus is real? Yes. Do I believe that that big pharmaceutical companies alongside the government are playing on fear to profit both financially and control wise? Yes. The ability of media and those that have something to gain to skewer the numbers can steer people. I personally will not say that I’ll never take medication or any type of vaccine but I would like to see the numbers play out deciding the risk for myself long term. The same pharmaceutical corporations that are being praised now by recipients is the same corporations we raked over the coals for forming monopolies on insulin, epipens and other life saving medications resulting in deaths as they raised prices astronomically simply for profit. Make the best choices medically available for your family and yourself but don’t get blinded by the constant noise piped in your ear that you forget to look at the numbers.
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.