Mark Alan Hillard was born September 8, 1963 in Germany and passed away Friday December 17, 2021 at his residence in Lexington, Kentucky being 58 years of age. He was the son of the late Herbert and Betty (Watkins) Hillard.
Mark is survived by his wife Sylvia Hillard and the following children; James Rowe, Brandon Lockhart, Anthony Lockhart, Rebecca Schneider and Chrystal Lockhart and by the following siblings; Stephen Hillard and Robin Sanders and by numerous grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Hellard Cemetery in Sand Gap. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.