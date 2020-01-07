Maudie Alexander was born August 2, 1936 in Jackson County and departed this life Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Berea Health & Rehab, being 83 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Leslie & Allie (Spivey) Hisle.
Maudie is survived by two sons, Perry Alexander (Jana) of Berea and Paul Alexander (Bertie) of Lancaster; brother, Russell “Jake” Hisle (Diana) of Sand Gap and sister, Kathy Probus (Charles) of Lexington. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Jayson Alexander (Alissa), Katie Alexander Stevens (Josh) and Nikki Alexander and by four great grandchildren, Allison & Sammy Alexander, Kira & Ronan Stevens.
In addition to her parents, Maudie was also preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Alexander; her sister, Effie Walters and brother in law Donnie Walters.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Burial to follow in the Hisel Cemetery in Jackson County. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation 10:30am Wednesday at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea.
