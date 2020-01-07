Virgil Wayne Powell was born April 27, 1962 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 57 years of age. He was the son of Clara (King) Powell of McKee and of the late Virgil Cleveland Powell.
In addition to his mother, Wayne is also survived by a brother, Roger Dale Powell of McKee and by five sisters, Nina (Steve) Todd, Carol Powell, Norma Jean Hampton and Lois Ann Parker all of McKee and Gladys Holland of Annville.
Other than his father, Wayne was also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Sue Holland and Lois Ann Parker.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Tyner Cemetery. Pallbearers: Bobby Lowery, Paul Lowery Jr. and Bradley Van Winkle. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
