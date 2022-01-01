Robert Wayne Nicely better known as Bobby, was born December 20, 1956 and departed this life Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at the age of 64. He was the son of the late Robert & Mary Louetta (Aldridge) Nicely.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Mary (Isaacs) Nicely of McKee and by four daughters, Trish (Mark) Mullins of Sand Gap, Helen Nicely (Shawn Carpenter), Robin (John) Savia and Mary Beth (James) Royal all of Berea. He is also survived by the following siblings, Phillip Nicely and Stella Vencelli both of Greenville, Ohio, Betty Davenport of Crossville, Tennessee, Martha Wheeler of Massachusetts, and Connie Patterson of Michigan. Bobby was blessed with nine grandchildren.
He was a member of the Kerby Knob First Church of God.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Collins officiating. Pallbearers: Chase Carpenter, Shawn Carpenter, Eric Mullins, Adam Pennington, James Royal and Zach Chadwell. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.