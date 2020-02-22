Franklin R. Lyons better known as Frankie was born May 31, 1952 in Kenton County and departed this life Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 67 years of age. He was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin & Zellia (McDaniel) Lyons.
Frankie is survived by three daughters. He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters, Ralph (Lisa) Lyons and Georgia Clemmons of Sand Gap, David (Alisha) Lyons, Vernon Lyons, Susan (Harold) Marcum and Patricia Lyons all of McKee, Michael (Kim) Lyons of Richmond, Mildred D. Hisel of Portland, TN and Patty Rose of Mt. Vernon. He was blessed with a host of grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Frankie was also preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Lyons and by four sisters, Katherine Clemmons, Emily Ruth Lyons, Norma Alton and Helen Cokely.
Frankie attended the Waneta Church of God.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Coy Bullock and Bro. Mark Horn officiating. Burial to follow in the Combs Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tre Harrod, Logan Callahan, Shane Chesser, Roger Lyons, Nathan Lyons and Sam Clemmons. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
