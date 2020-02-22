Lloyd Cunagin was born June 8, 1930 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson-Breathitt, being 89 years of age. He was the son of the late Delbert & Emma (Turner) Cunagin.
Lloyd is survived by three daughters, Elaine Arvin (Glendon) of Beattyville, Beverly Ross of Beattyville and Janice Edwards (Chet) of Bronston. He is also survived by four brothers, Abel, Ronald, Gary, and Paul Cunagin all of London. He was blessed with seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was also preceded in death by his wife, Eva Mae (Gray) Cunagin and by four siblings, Curt & Ray Cunagin, Dean McQueen and Daisey Lakes.
Lloyd was a member of the Delvina Church of Christ.
Funeral service 2:30PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Gray Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
