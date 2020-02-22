Ralph Smith was born July 11, 1932 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Jackson Manor Nursing & Rehab in Annville, being 87 years of age. He was the son of the late Stanley & Sara (Tillery) Smith.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Mattie (Cox) Smith of McKee and by two children, Danny (Maretta) Smith of Hamilton, OH and Sharon Smith of Hamilton, OH. He is also survived by a half-brother, Donald Hayre of Indianapolis, IN. Ralph was blessed with four grandchildren, Patty Ann Smith, Katrina Ballew, Danny Smith Jr., and LaDonna (Scotty) Robbins all of Hamilton, OH; also by a host of great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by his son, Darrell Smith and by his siblings, Herman Smith, James Gelo Smith, Sylvester Smith, Larry Hayre and Eva Holt.
Ralph was retired from the Mosler Safe Co. and was the former pastor of the South Lebanon Church of God.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home- Bradshaw Hills Chapel, with Bro. Brian Gabbard and Brandon Flannery conducting the service. Burial to follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brandon Flannery, Alvin Gray, Steven Cain, Donald Cain & Brian Smith. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
