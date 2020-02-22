Wade Skinner was born December 15, 1932 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday February 7, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky. being 87 years of age. He was the son of the late Jackson and Ida Mae Turner Oldham Skinner.
Wade is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Skinner of Lexington, KY, and by one brother Oldham Skinner of Irvine, KY and one sister Carolyn Sue Collins of Franklin County, KY.
Wade was a member of the West End Baptist Church.
Funeral services 12:00 Noon Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wesley Shepherd officiating with burial in in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Pallbearers were Austin Lister, Jerry Collins, Mike Keeling, Colin Keeling, Gary Davidson, Alan Springfield, David Clemmons and Jerry Collins Jr. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
