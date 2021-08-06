LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — An off-duty sheriff's deputy working security at a car lot in Kentucky was fatally shot early Thursday while sitting in his unmarked vehicle, police said.
Someone came came up to the vehicle's window and shot the Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy around 2:30 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
The deputy was able to call in the shooting and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, but “his wounds proved to be too extensive and he did not survive,” Sheriff John Aubrey said.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is handling the investigation. Police Chief Erika Shields called the shooting “sickening” and “absolutely heartbreaking and wholly unnecessary.”
Shirley received the Medal of Valor last year after he ran into a crowd to help a photographer who was shot and killed during a protest in Louisville, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gov. Andy Beshear offered condolences Thursday morning upon learning of Shirley's death.
“Britainy and I extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Deputy Brandon Shirley, and to the brave members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department,” Beshear said. “We are forever grateful for Deputy Shirley’s bravery, selflessness and dedication to the people of the commonwealth.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted his condolences as well. "Our entire city grieves with the family of Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley, as well as with his Sheriff’s Office family & our public safety community. This is another senseless, tragic act of violence, & @LMPD will work tirelessly to bring accountability."
The U.S. Department of Justice issued a statement on the tragedy.
"Our thoughts are with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of Deputy Brandon Shirley who was ambushed and murdered early this morning. Deputy Shirley was killed while protecting our community. His service and ultimate sacrifice will long be remembered. The ATF community mourns the loss of a fellow law enforcement officer and will continue to assist JCSO and LMPD until justice is served for Deputy Shirley and his family."
Law enforcement agencies throughout Kentucky were also offering condolences throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.