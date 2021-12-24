Stuff The Cruiser is gaining momentum! We look forward to being able to provide many boys and girls with Christmas presents, for those who need help this Christmas season. Our deputies always look forward to delivering the presents in their cruisers, because it is the best possible way to show children how much law enforcement cares for them. Many of these children may have witnessed law enforcement serving papers, at domestic scenes or arresting one of their loved family members. This is our way to show the other side of our officers in a way children can relate to. Thank you to everyone who donated in any way.
Traffic accidents continue to be a real problem in Jackson County. On Friday, a passenger car shattered a utility pole, causing power outages for over sixty families from Tyner to Gray Hawk. The driver received serious injuries as a result of the accident and was transported to St. Joseph London. He was later transferred to a Lexington hospital for treatment. Drugs and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle and the driver was cited to court, since he was too injured to arrest. One of our most important duties is keeping the highways safe for the motoring public. When we see someone crossing the centerline, weaving on the highway or any other action consistent with an impaired driver, we always check them out. We have no tolerance for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, because their actions can lead to loss of lives and property. Please, never drink or use any kind of illegal drug and operate a motor vehicle. It is never worth the risk.
No one has a right to steal something that belongs to someone else. Last week a really good person reported the theft of a chainsaw, grass trimmer and leaf blower that had been locked up inside a vehicle. The perpetrator knocked out a window to the vehicle and took the property. We are investigating this case, so if anyone has information leading to the recovery of this stolen property and the arrest of the individuals who took it, please contact me at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. You may remain anonymous. If you have information and you say nothing, perhaps your property will be the next thing stolen. Help us out.
A few people buy property from known thieves, having no concern of who the actual owner of the property is. Anyone who does this is no better than the outlaws who stole the property. They usually pay the thieves with illegal drugs or a small percentage of the actual value of the stolen property. Law enforcement is working hard to catch every drug dealer, thief, "fence" of stolen property, and burglar. Good citizens can help by sharing information regarding illegal activity. Help us clean up this mess and take out the trash! We will do our part, but we need your help.
Speaking of Trash, we continue to see houses with garbage strewn all over their property. Our deputies have been instructed to aggressively pursue anyone who is illegally dumping garbage or refuses to comply with garbage issues. I recently contacted a person who reportedly had dumped garbage on private property. I contacted this person, giving them a very short time to clean up the mess or face criminal charges. That person complied and cleaned up all the bags that had been thrown on the property. Perhaps they have learned a good lesson and now will dispose of their garbage in a legal manner. We have a beautiful, scenic county. Please help us make it cleaner and more beautiful.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to 117 calls for service. We investigated 12 traffic accidents, opened 3 criminal cases and arrested 4 individuals on various charges. Our court security team served many civil and criminal papers and waited on the courts. We work hard every day to make Jackson County a great and secure place for every household. Thank you for your prayers and your support. God Bless.
