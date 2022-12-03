Nearly every year during the holiday season, a person commits suicide. They leave a family to grieve and wonder what caused the action and what they could have done to prevent it. No one can understand or relate to the pain of a depressed individual, who apparently, in their mind, can find no answer to their situation. If you are one of these people, call the Sheriff's Office or contact a pastor or professional and talk to them about your issues. Drug addiction, homelessness, loss of a loved one, lack of a job or an income are all significant problems. There is someone who can help, if you will give them a chance. There's always hope! Keep fighting and talk to someone before you take your own life. We care!
I can officially call myself a "short-timer" now. Only a few weeks from now I will become a retired citizen in Jackson County. Daniel Isaacs, who has been a deputy throughout my time as Sheriff, will take over the role of Sheriff for Jackson County in 2023. As my family and I celebrated the Thanksgiving season, I caught myself thinking about the past eight years and the challenges that were inherited, as well as the victories we accomplished as a team at JCSO. I am very thankful for the personnel who have worked with me. Several officers left our office to take positions in other police agencies with better pay and better benefits. We wished them well on their new journey and continue to have a good relationship with those officers.
Jo Ann Welch has been my office manager throughout my time at the SO. I could not have found a more honest, loyal, competent person to run the Sheriff's office. I don't know what I would have done without her! She will also be retiring at the end of this year.
We have sent several officers through basic training at DOCJT, in order to give them an opportunity to pursue a career in law enforcement. All have proven to be excellent officers that represent their chosen profession well. We have a deputy who will graduate from DOCJT academy very soon. I believe he will be a special officer in the future.
We currently have four Court Security Officers at the Administrative Office of the Courts in McKee. They may go unnoticed by many, but not by me. I appreciate their dedication to protect the court processes, serve so many civil and criminal papers, transport prisoners from all over the state and mentally ill patients to hospitals as needed. Their role at JCSO is very important.
We have placed deputies at the High School and Middle School. Plans are in the works to fill vacancies for deputies in the elementary schools. This presents unique strains on our office, but I believe the safety of our children and staff at our schools is an essential duty of our office. Our Superintendent and School Board have worked closely with our office in this process. I believe it is already paying dividends for schools where our deputies have been placed.
JCSO, with the help of many caring citizens, has delivered Christmas presents to needy children for the past seven years. We need gifts or monetary donations to help us meet the needs of so many, this year. There is a special blessing for those who give a present to a child who will have no presents, otherwise. Remember the people who struggle during this season. Every gift or donation is appreciated and will go for the Stuff the Cruiser for Christmas project.
We have investigated an abnormally high number of traffic accidents in the past three or four weeks. Many have been deer related accidents, and more have been for inattention. Accidents happen, but you can minimize the injury if you drive below the speed limit and wear your seatbelts. Please be careful and use good judgement. Never drink or use drugs and drive! It is not worth the risk.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to ninety calls for service. We investigated four traffic accidents, opened six criminal investigations and arrested two individuals on various charges. Enjoy the Christmas season and please be careful. Merry Christmas!
