Ola Jean Hisel was born November 24, 1937 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Fred Pennington and Louise (Powell) Pennington.
Ola is survived by her husband, Elbert Lee Hisel of McKee and by four children, Darrell (Debbie) Hisel, Verl (Madeline) Hisel, Gerald Hisel and Deanna Isaacs all of McKee. She is also survived by five siblings, Ralph (Wanda) Pennington of Richmond, Elaine (Tom) Lawrence of Dayton, OH, Jerry (Brenda) Pennington, Shirley Powell and Alene (Devaughn) Isaacs all of McKee. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Ola was also preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Pope.
Ola was a member of the Kerby Knob First Church of God.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Kerby Knob First Church of God with Bro. Doug Collins and Bro. Darren Hisel officiating. Burial to follow in the Powell Cemetery. Pallbearers: Darren, Dustin & Jordon Hisel, Isiah Baker, Zack & Leland Kirby. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
