Old age is not "Golden". As most know, I am learning more and more about that every day! Some of the brothers and sisters are struggling with health issues, and I want to help them, but there is just nothing I can do right now, but pray for them. I have been blessed with a large family and to be filled with love for family. The older members have been a great example for me and have helped me work through life, with all its ups and downs. Someone once said... give me my flowers while I am alive. Words are hardly flowers, but I can only say to every one of my people, I love you and I thank you for every kindness.
Perhaps my large family is why I have tried to focus on the security of elderly people throughout my time as Sheriff. Our youth and our elderly are the most vulnerable groups in our area. They have little control over their own lives and are at the mercy of their families and friends to help them. Everyone deserves a chance to grow old with dignity, free from mistreatment by people who would do them harm. If you need help or assistance, please contact our office. We will do our best to help.
Thieves always go for the most easily accessible objects. Vehicles parked near the road, homes that are unoccupied and unlocked, buildings that are unsecured and homes that remain unlocked are prime locations for thefts and burglaries. Do not make it easy for outlaws to take advantage of you. Take an active role in the security of your property and the safety of your family.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and thirty-three calls for service. We made one criminal arrest, opened one criminal case and investigated seven traffic accidents. Our court security team does a fabulous job and everyone is trying to meet the needs of the people. Thank you for your support and your prayers for our safety.
