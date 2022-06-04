Congratulations class of 2022!! You have excelled and made it. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for so many of you. Whatever you decide to pursue in life my prayer is you excel in it. Many of you will be furthering your education, many will be learning trades or job skills, some of you will go straight into the workforce or some may take a few years to find out what you would like to become in life. Just know that I am here for you if I can offer any advice of guidance. The best educator is experience. Experience comes by effort and effort comes from determination. Use that formula and see where it takes you in life. Good luck and best wishes Class of 22! I am proud of you all!
Many people have asked us what we are going to do with the building that once was the Jackson County Jail. That building is historic so we don’t want to just tear it down. The building is also in desperate need of some sort of renovation or repair. We have applied for grants in the past with no luck on finding a funding source to accommodate such repairs. Several months ago, the tourism committee discussed ideas of making the old jail into a type of business incubator and tourism hub for the County. The idea was then drawn up by Judy Schmidt with Jackson County Tourism in a detailed proposal and then submitted to Congressman Hal Rogers. Congressman Rogers has requested the project to be funded and placed it in the top 15 community projects. If selected, we will receive $1.5 million to renovate Jackson County’s former jail into a new business incubator in downtown McKee, Kentucky. Funding will be used to rehabilitate and repurpose the former jail with an additional plaza for small start-up businesses and community engagement. The whole thing will include a complete renovation of the jail and the Courthouse lawn into a plaza in front of the old jail. If selected by Federal Government officials for this project we will provide a detailed drawing and outline to our citizens. We are certainly very hopeful that this project gets funded. This will be much nicer than what you see on paper.
Have a blessed week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.