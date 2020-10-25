Olin Skinner was born May 16, 1936 in Jackson County and departed this life Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine, being 84 years of age. He was the son of the late Jack & Ida (Turner) Skinner.
Olin is survived by four children, Doug Skinner (Kelly) of Frankfort, Danny Skinner of Harrodsburg, Wand Isaacs of Frankfort and Elisa Clarkson of Danville. He is also survived by a sister, Carolyn Collins of Frankfort. Olin was blessed with fifteen grandchildren and thirty-four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Olin was also preceded in death by his wife, Mandy (Marcum) Skinner; son Albert Skinner; two grandsons; and by the following siblings, Freda Rogers, Wicky, Wade and Tommy Skinner.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
