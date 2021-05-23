Oliver Aiden Smith

Oliver Aiden Smith infant son of Trevor Jordan Smith and Haley Nicole (Chandler) Smith of London, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.

   In addition to his mommy & daddy, Oliver is also survived by grandparents, Dewey Smith Jr & Mattie Smith of Annville and Joey Chandler & Tammy Chandler of London; great grandparents, Louise Smith of London, Vivian Curry of Manchester, Dora Hacker of Annville and Kathy Chandler of Lexington

   He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Dewey Smith, John Curry, Jerry Chandler, Carolyn Asher and Bernard Hacker.

Graveside service 1:00 PM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Hacker & Steele Cemetery in Annville with Bro. Joe Arnold and Bro. Mike Burns conducting the service. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

