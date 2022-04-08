Oma Louise (Maupin) Combs was born August 21, 1948, in Madison County, KY, and departed this life Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home in Sand Gap, KY, surrounded by loved ones. She was 73 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Leon Maupin and Dorcas (Tankersley) Maupin.
Louise is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Darrell Combs; three sons, Lee (Angie) Miller of Sand Gap, KY, Dwayne Combs of Berea, KY and Derrick Fox. She was blessed with four grandsons, Nick (Carley) Miller; Dylan (Katie) Combs, Blake Fox and Landon Fox. Other survivors include her brother, Jack (Edna Carol) Maupin, and two nieces, Amy (JD) Harris and Brittany (Dick) Quant.
Louise had a heart for serving others and her community. She enjoyed traveling and loved her friends and family. She was a wonderful cook and worked tirelessly alongside Darrell serving thousands of their well-renowned pork sandwiches throughout the years. She spent many long summer days meticulously maintaining the Jackson County Recreational Parks with Darrell. Most importantly, Louise loved attending church with her husband and they faithfully served others through their nursing home, jail and tent revival ministries. She was of the holiness faith. Louise will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY, with Bro. David Rose and Bro. Dewight Northern officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Cemetery. Pallbearers: JD Harris, Nick Miller, Dylan Combs, Dick Quant, Garvin Baker and Keith Combs. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice Care Plus in Louise’s memory.
