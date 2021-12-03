FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While some areas in the United States are now seeing cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19, none have been confirmed yet in Kentucky, according to both Gov. Andy Beshear and State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference at the Capitol, Stack said there have been confirmed cases of the omicron variant in California and Minnesota, and test results are being closely monitored here in Kentucky, as well as across the nation.
“We have sentinel surveillance processes in place, where laboratories who have the capacity to notice an abnormal pattern on PCR tests, will sample,” Stack said. “We also have a portion of samples that are tested in commercial labs throughout the state. The nation used to only have the ability to sequence about 8,000 samples a week. They can now sample as many as 80,000 per week.”
“We will be transparent about when we have our first case,” Beshear said. “People should expect we will have cases. We don’t know yet if it causes a more severe disease or not. Again, we know we all have to get vaccinated to prevent future variants, but we don’t necessarily know this one will be harsher than delta, which has been very harsh.
The delta variant is still causing more cases to appear, according to Beshear, pointing out that Kentucky’s positivity rate, which is the percent of tests that have come back positive. is now back over 8% again, after having been as low as 2% in June.
“I think what this says is we are in an escalation again, at the moment,” the Governor stated. “We don’t know how long it will last; we don’t know if it’s behavior driven. It could be driven by the holidays or colder weather, but we are seeing more cases. I believe part of that is waning immunity. I know personally a number of folks who have gotten a mild case of COVID, because they put off getting their booster shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.