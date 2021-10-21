editor's pick
ON A WING AND A PRAYER: Father Jim Sichko announces Kentucky Proud product expansion
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 21, 2021) - Father Jim Sichko, a Papal Missionary of Mercy on assignment from Pope Francis, announced during a press conference Wednesday night that Delta Air Lines will feature “Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce” in 11 Delta Sky Clubs across the nation. Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles joined him for the announcement.
“Miss Marie's Spaghetti Sauce” is a Kentucky Proud product created by Father Sichko to honor his late mother, Marie. The sauce is inspired by a recipe she developed. All product proceeds help feed the poor in Appalachia through the Diocese of Lexington and assist the needs of Southeast Texas Hospice in Father Sichko’s hometown of Orange, Texas.
Delta Sky Clubs in Cincinnati, Detroit, Boston, and Atlanta will serve the sauce.
"We're delighted that we're going to start serving Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce in some of our Sky Clubs,” Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, said. “I know this is something that is very close to Father Jim’s heart. I know there's tremendous good that he’s been able to do with the proceeds from Miss Marie's Sauce and I could not be happier that we, together, will be able to bring to our customers what we know is special about you and your family and the connection that we share."
Additionally, Father Jim presented $10,000 checks to Southeast Texas Hospice and the Catholic Diocese of Lexington. He also presented a few Lexington area chefs with round trip tickets to a Delta destination of their choice in recognition of their work during the pandemic.
Bishop John Stowe of the Diocese of Lexington, Mary McKenna of Southeast Texas Hospice, Chef Ouita Michels, and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles joined Father Jim for the announcement.
