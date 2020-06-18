The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported today that there is one confirmed COVID-19 case and one probable case to report in Jackson County today. This brings the total up to 82 cases for the county so far.
In addition, CVDHD reports six new confirmed cases and one additional probable case in Clay County today. Most individuals are self-isolating at home and monitoring symptoms. We also have one individual to report as recovered, bringing the total recovered count to six in Clay County.
There are no new cases to report today in Rockcastle County.
Complete case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
