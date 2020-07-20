Manchester, KY – July 20, 2020– CVDHD reports a total of nine new confirmed cases and four new probable cases from Saturday, July 18 through Monday, July 20. Here is a breakdown by county:
Jackson County: One new case, three probable cases
Clay County: Five new confirmed cases, twelve cases recovered,
Rockcastle County: Three new confirmed cases, one probable case, three cases recovered
Complete case totals by county are updated daily on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.