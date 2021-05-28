There aren’t too many people in Jackson County who do not know Carolyn Pennington. Born in 1948 to David and Letha (Cole) Coffey, she grew up “between Indian Creek and Egypt” as she put it. Having extended family in both locations her early life was peopled with parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles from both sides. Her “grade school” education was split as well. She attended McKee School from 1st – 5th grade and Tyner from 6th grade through her graduation in 1966. She then attended Berea College where her education was focused on education, particularly in the areas of English, and Drama. Carolyn graduated from Berea College in May of 1970 and spent her first year of teaching at Jackson County High School before returning to Berea to teach at Berea Community School from 1971-1974. In 1972 she married Ronald Dockery and in 1974 she returned to Jackson County High School with him. They had both received a job offer to teach. She remained at JCHS from 1974 until her retirement in 1997. Over those years Carolyn served in various capacities, including English teacher, Guidance Counselor and Drama Coach. Carolyn had received a Masters in Counseling from EKU as she continued her education.
Carolyn and Ron have a son together, Jesse Todd Dockery. Todd, as he is known by the family, currently lives in Richmond where he is pursuing a degree in English to combine with his studies in art at UK. He has been very active in art over the last 20 years, including an adult comic for Ed McClanahan’s short story “Juanita and the Frog.” He will then travel out of state to seek a Master of Fine Arts degree.
Carolyn married Robert Wayne Pennington in 1989 and the couple lives on the family farm near the old Moores Creek School.
Carolyn Pennington’s novel, “The Black Gum Well,” was published just this year but it was decades in the making and was the culmination of her own personal journey as well as the journeys of those who came before her. Though she spent her early childhood playing in the sand at Indian Creek and using her vivid imagination to create characters and stories for them to act out and though she spent decades teaching English and Composition, Carolyn never really saw herself as a writer.
It wasn’t until she returned to school at Eastern Kentucky University at the age of 60 to seek a Masters Degree in American Literature that she began to see the possibility that she could have a voice and, more importantly, give voice to countless women whose culture did not see fit to include their stories.
During her studies at EKU she took a Women’s Literature class and it was during this class that she decided to write a poem about her Grandmother only to discover that she knew very little about the woman that had been such a part of her personal history. Her grandmother had died when Carolyn’s father was in his early teens so she had no personal contact with her and stories of her were sparse. This realization started her on a journey of discovery and she delved more deeply into the lives of the women in her own family as well as the lives of the women of Appalachia than she had ever done previously. She was surprised to come to the realization that, while women had always been the backbone of the family, their stories were seldom told.
At the time her teacher and others were encouraging her to submit her writings and poetry to competitions. As her understanding of her own generational history and her confidence in her own abilities began to blossom, Carolyn began to see a path that would allow her to give voice to the strong women that had carried so much of the weight in the Appalachian culture. Carolyn’s son, Todd, her nephew Luke and her husband Wayne missed no opportunity to encourage her to follow though with her writing and publish her work.
“The Black Gum Well,” is set in the 1920’s through the 1940’s, including the years of WWII. It is set in Appalachia and follows the life of a woman named Clementine and her family. Through the novel we see “Tine”, as she is called, meet the challenges and struggles and sorrows of life with the quiet strength and determination that has long been evident in the women of Appalachia. She dedicates herself to the well-being of her children and those she loves. She is caregiver to all and manages to create joy and beauty in the lives of others while struggling to maintain any for herself. She is the glue that holds the family together through hardship and tragic losses, though good times and bad. She protects the weak and encourages the strong. Through her own personal sorrows and health struggles, she remains a firm foundation upon which her family is built.
In the novel, the black gum well is a spring well that serves as a source of clean water for Tine and her extended family. It is also a metaphor for Tine herself, who serves as a source of life giving love to all who know her. This is the strength of the women of Appalachia and of the women in many places throughout the world and it was the story of that strength to which Carolyn wished to give voice in writing her novel. In finding her own voice and her own strength she has managed to create a reflection of the lives and strength of countless women whose part in the story of us all has largely been unsung. From creating characters in the sand of Indian Creek to bringing them to life in the pages of her novel, Carolyn’s journey is reflective of the journey of humanity toward an understanding of itself. Many women, and not a few men, will find themselves and their ancestors in the story of Clementine.
“The Black Gum Well” is available on Amazon.com and directly from the publisher. It may be ordered from the publisher by calling 1-800-788-7654 or writing to Dorrance Publishing Co. Book Order Department, 585 Alpha Drive, Suite 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Anyone interested in contacting Carolyn in regard to her book may do so by calling 606-364-3881
