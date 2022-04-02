One of my greatest joys as Sheriff has been to make a difference in the lives of our children. Recently, I had the opportunity to renew the acquaintance of a young man who was with me on one of my political signs from years ago. That young man had grown so big and strong! He still wants to be a police officer some day and, in fact, he now says he will someday be the Sheriff! I have no doubt he will be! God bless our youth and help us all to conduct ourselves in such a way that we can inspire something great to occur in their lives. It is our purpose to help them find their destiny.
The integrity of every election is of major importance in these times of distrust for our system of government. Many people are still scarred by the past Presidential election and many still believe the election process was "rigged". I cannot say that it is a true statement, but I can absolutely state that nothing was rigged in Jackson County. Our election process, as long as I have been Sheriff, has been above board in every way. We have almost new voting machines and outstanding precinct workers. Our County Clerk and his team do a great job to ensure the rules are strictly followed and the elections are fair and impartial. Our board of elections, made up of one Republican, one Democrat, the County Clerk and I are always careful to encourage people to vote, count every vote possible and hold the line on any absentee ballots that, on very rare occasions, may have been improperly completed. You can request an absentee ballot at any time by calling 606-287-7800. Those ballots will be mailed to your home in early April, 2022. Carefully follow the directions to ensure there are no errors, to make your vote count. As always, your vote matters! Take very seriously the characteristics you want in your elected officials and vote. We need to continue to support good, decent, quality individuals in every race. You can be sure, there will be no improper action from Jackson County when the votes are counted.
Speaking of voting, there are many people who are eighteen years old who are not currently registered to vote. Perhaps no one has taken time to encourage you to register, but it is one of the most important duties we possess as citizens. You can have an impact on the elections if you are a voter. Don't forget to register.
We receive many civil action documents from our county and other counties. We are asked to serve those documents and we try our best to do so. When you see a police officer come to your door, do not think the worst is happening. It may simply be a subpoena for court or service of a civil matter which we are bound to try to serve. Help us out by opening the door to your homes and allow us the opportunity to do our jobs as quickly and professionally as possible.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one hundred and forty calls for service. We investigated three traffic accidents, opened three criminal cases and arrested six individuals on various criminal offenses. We continue to provide safe and secure transportation for our mentally ill individuals and we do our best to reduce the strife that those people endure throughout the process. God be with all our officers and please continue to pray for their safety.
