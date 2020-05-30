Last Friday Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that the online portal for Kentuckians to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election is now open. There were two portals created. Those websites are govoteky.com and elect.ky.gov.
"In pursuing this position last year, I promised I would make it easy to vote and hard to cheat," Mike Adams said. "I'm very pleased to say that this system that we've adopted for the primary on June 23 achieves both of these missions."
There are four ways to vote in the upcoming primary:
1. In-person on Election Day
2. Vote early at your County Clerk's office no earlier than June 8
3. By absentee ballot by mail
4. Vote absentee ballot by getting your ballot at home, filling it out and dropping it off at your county clerk's office
"We have actually made voting easier than it was before under the unique circumstances we have at the moment," Adams said. Kentuckians can register to vote at elect.ky.gov.
At govoteky.com, you can check your voter information and make sure it is current. You can do this by punching in your name, date of birth and social security number, check your voter registration and check that all your information is correct. If your information is incorrect, you will be able to fix the misinformation there as well. You can also register there as well. The deadline to register for the primary was Tuesday, May 26 at 4 p.m.
Adams noted that ballots will not be mailed automatically. By law, his office is required to have an application filed to receive an absentee ballot by mail. Adams added that his office will be paying for postage to mail the ballot back.
If you are a registered, eligible voter you will receive a postcard in the mail with instructions on how to apply for an absentee ballot. You can mail your request for an absentee ballot back to the County Clerk or you can give the County Clerk a call at 6060-287-7800. You can request an absentee ballot online. Every eligible voter who receives an absentee ballot can return it postage-free in the mail or drop it off at a secure county-government location. County clerks’ offices will provide more information in June.
Absentee In-Person Voting - By Appointment Only
There will still be Absentee In-Person voting By Appointment Only from June 8, 2020 - June 22. election day. These appointments are being reserved for those voters that are unable to receive their ballots in the mail or have a disability preventing them from voting on a paper ballot. Voters are urged to use the absentee ballot method. It is important to note that Precincts WILL NOT be open on Election Day! However, there will be one (1) polling location open that day and it will be at the Jackson County Courthouse in the upstairs community room (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.). No appointment is needed for Election Day but the Jackson County Board of Elections asks that you please reserve this day as much as possible for those that can’t vote a paper ballot.
All mailed ballots will go through a signature match for security before being counted. All ballots must be postmarked by June 23rd, 2020. All registered voters should request a paper ballot be mailed to their address in order to vote. A returned postage paid envelope will be included with the ballot packet or you may drop your ballot off in one of the secure ballot drop boxes that will be located at the Jackson County Courthouse (Please note: The drop box will not be available until around June 01st). The last day to register to vote was May 26th, 2020. The last day to request a ballot is June 15th, 2020.
