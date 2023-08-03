Please join Southeast Kentucky Economic Development for an online class to help build and grow your business in a SMART way!!!
The topics will include: 1) Success Planning, 2) Marketing, 3) Financial Planning, and 4) Operations Planning
The classes will be held online on Tuesdays (August 08, 15, 22, & Sept 05) from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Register today at the following link:
For more information contact: Amanda Kelly at the following email address: Amanda@skedcorp.com
Sponsored by: SKED, FOCUS Envision Rural, and Jackson Energy Cooperative
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.