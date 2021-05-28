Opal B. Croucher, age 76, of London, KY, died May 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Mrs. Croucher was born September 29, 1944 in New Zion, KY to Rollie Odell Isaacs and Stella Mae Griffin Isaacs Vaughn.
Opal was preceded in death by her father, Rollie Odell Isaacs; mother, Stella Mae Griffin Isaacs Vaughn and brother, Rollie Odell Isaacs.
Opal graduated from Connersville, Indiana high school in 1963. She met the love of her life, Donald Eugene Croucher and they married on November 22, 1963. Opal and Donald lived mostly in London, KY throughout their life, except during the early years in Connersville, Indiana and later in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Opal worked as a waitress and later retired from the Kmart Corporation. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, flower gardening, making crafts, traveling and playing the slot machines in Las Vegas. Opal’s children especially remember her great cooking skills and her love for the holidays.
Those left to cherish Opal’s memory are her husband, Donald of London, KY; her daughter, Tammy Croucher Cupp and her husband Jerry Cupp of London, KY; her son, Donald Croucher Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada and her siblings, Otis Isaacs and Charlene Cardona also many beloved friends and family.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all who provided emotional support throughout Opal’s illness and death.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, May 21, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY with Bro. Leonard Wilder and Bro. Michael McKinney officiating. Burial to follow in the A.R. Dyche Cemetery in London, KY. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
