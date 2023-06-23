Opal Carpenter Dannelly, age 88, of Richmond, Kentucky, beloved wife to the late Robert E Dannelly, passed away on June 15, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Jackson County, Kentucky, on April 30, 1935, a daughter of the late Raleigh and Eliza Carpenter. Opal was retired from Phillips Lighting and a devoted Christian and member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Richmond, Kentucky. She is survived by two sons, Dean Dannelly and Will Dannelly; one daughter, Paula (David) Noland; six devoted grandchildren, Robbie Dannelly, Boone (Brittanie) Dannelly, Maria (David) Cash, Devan Dannelly, Deneal Dannelly and Lindsey Noland; six great grandchildren, Harper, Luke, Shelby, Landon, Raina, and Raelyn; four sisters, Nell Boggs, Betty Stevens, Judy Eden, and Jewell (James) Denham; and two brothers, Ted Carpenter and Ben (Carol) Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh and Eliza Carpenter; one grandson, Scott Dannelly; and two brothers, Oval Carpenter and Eddie Carpenter. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 11am to 1 pm. Interment will follow at Raleigh Carpenter Cemetery in McKee, Kentucky with Pastor Mike Wilder officiating. Pallbearers are Robbie Dannelly, Boone Dannelly, Devan Dannelly, and David Cash.
