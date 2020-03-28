Opal Dean Cain was born May 15, 1938 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Berea Health & Rehab being 81 years age. She was the daughter of the late Farley & Candace (Isaacs) Rose.
Opal is survived by her four children, Carolee Isaacs (Joe) of McKee, Jerry Cain of Jackson County, Albert Cain Jr. (Carolyn) of Rockcastle Co and Charles Cain (Melissa) of London. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Rose of McKee. Opal was blessed with a special friend, Joe Flannery of Michigan and by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Opal was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Cain and by two brothers, Hershel Rose and Farley Rose Jr.
Graveside service 2:00 pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Cain Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
