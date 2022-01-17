Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
Out of an abiding concern that their daddy’s favorite John Wayne post-lung cancer Westerns may yet be too coarse for her three and four year old great-granddaughters; my sainted Granny Jean soon before she left this world advised her firstborn grandson to introduce his girls to a more fitting series of Westerns: Little House on the Prairie. Granny did not give bad advice.
Running on NBC from 1974-1983, I can often remember the show playing in the background at Pap and Granny’s as I was growing up; but I could hardly remember ever watching a full episode as a boy. I was in and out of the house or headed off with Pap to trade Walker dogs at G&W Restaurant or chase after them “Out the Ridge,” as the S-Tree country was always referred to.
When my girls began following the Ingalls first on DVD then Bezos’ ubiquitous Prime Video, I began to appreciate why the series has been described as the most traumatic in television history; I would however differ a bit with such stark descriptions. Little House on the Prairie did indeed broach troubling subjects, but it serves today as a needed reminder of just how tough a stock of people are we Legacy Americans. To only focus on the series’ unflinching look at the fleeting nature of life in the American West overshadows its unabashed promotion of the nuclear family, disciplined education in the basics, and most importantly an unapologetic portrayal of a truly Christian nation during its coming of age. Could the show be made today? I think casting in a leading role of Leftist diva Tim McGraw in our Western du jour 1883 answers that question, nicely.
As a fourth grader in Miss Patty McGeorge’s Classroom at Sand Gap Elementary, I always looked forward to her reading from Laura Ingalls’ book at the end of our school day. There are those who claim such an America never existed. I am 52, but that’s old enough to have sat up as a child in the bed with family members who were born into the America described by Ingalls and brought into American living rooms by the prolific Michael Landon. My family members’ recollections corroborated the existence of such an America as depicted in Little House on the Prairie. Truth is, the dystopian nation around us today is the poser; nothing but a series of thin fabrications. To understand the real America, you must understand the truth of the American Frontier.
If there’s a silver lining to the time in which we now live, it is the fact that Landon’s Little House on the Prairie is available for viewing anytime by your family on DVD season sets or via video streaming services. The series is well worth your children’s time. You were most certainly right in your recommendation, Granny Jean; and my girls and their mommy and daddy thank you.
