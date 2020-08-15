Back before.....

Long before working a twenty hour work day was even thought possible.
Before mortgage payments, car insurance and telephone bills was life.
Before nutrition labels and calories meant anything other than gibberish.
Prior to ever worrying about how retirement would look.
Before my body pushed back reminding me that it isn’t indestructible.
In days gone by when gas, time and money were just things to burn.
Before any of that there was a powder blue GMC with one bald Power King tire with a recent purchase receipt from Bob York for two new ones stuffed above a sun visor.
Before a touch screen in the dashboard with a confusing array of options.
Before life was a planning period of trying to squeeze it all in.
Before all that that the previous mentioned GMC was a rocket ship tearing down pothole filled gravel roads occasionally using all four wheels. There was a teacher wondering where I was as the dust cloud churned up behind me headed up a holler to a pond to spend some time with a Rapala broke back minnow.
There was no bank account and less than a handful of cash stuffed into a worn leather trifold wallet. There was a 1/4 tank of gas and a quart missing on the dip stick with more seeping from under the valve covers by the hour.
There were greasy burgers in Annville at 2 am even if D was the only patron as well as the owner occupying a booth nodding off over a ash tray.
There was many a blistering pass down the 1/4 mile on trusty Highway 30 at the top speed that was the envy of every broke down farm truck geared for a top speed of 62 mph.
There was clutch dumping burnouts that without doubt felt far more impressive from the drivers seat at 16 than it did from a onlookers prospective. Nevertheless it brought a smile and possibly a early case of black lung inside the cramped cab.
The radio never quite worked and when it chose to was anyone’s guess. When it did the subpar speakers sounded just fine as they blared Merle painting a picture of daily life. Finding a high point on the farm to boost the antenna so you could pick up Country Gold from a distant FM station was akin to aligning the NASA launch codes.
Simpler times in every sense. That time captured between the realities of adulthood and the innocent years of a child. A rambling path cut through our rural county with a prize spinning reel, jig heads and a pack of grubs scattered in the bed amongst empty cans.
The front seat was adorned in no particular order with a .22 rifle, a Carhart chore coat fraying at the edges with a half drank Mt Dew stuffed in a pocket.
The visors were often stuffed with semi important numbers, plans, notes and whatever else they would hold before a well placed pothole made them give up the ghost dumping their payload onto a unsuspecting driver.
The floorboard was littered with DQ foil wrappers from double packs of biscuits, the afore mentioned visor payloads and half a dozen or so high brass 16 gauge shells from various manufacturers from a recent squirrel chasing jaunt.
As the country band Alabama once sang on the greatest Christmas album ever made, “I was young once too”
Back before.....
