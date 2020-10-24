If one looks closely, there have been some important truths which have emerged from the Great Overreaction. It has been revealed to me personally a number of people whom I’d always assumed to have been mature, rational adults were disappointingly just easily duped juveniles; ammunition should be purchased in bulk lots when it’s available for cheap; and the government monopoly on public education is more about buying votes, than educating children.
It had been building for years. Parents increasingly disgusted with the Leftist indoctrination their children were being subjected to at school or who had witnessed the coddling of disruptive students at the expense of their own well disciplined children finally had had enough when the cartel schools indefinitely closed their doors. Yes, the China Flu has compelled countless parents around our nation to retake from the authoritarians the responsibility of formally educating their own children.
First, I would say don’t be intimidated. Anyone who argues parents are “incapable” of educating their own children has never spent a day in a first grade classroom filled with thirty children. Bless their hearts; elementary teachers do well to keep noses wiped and shoes tied amongst a group of children so large, let alone “teach” your individual child. Any sane adult is capable of providing quality instruction to an average family-sized passel of children.
As to specifics, I highly recommend the Abeka homeschool curriculum and the Classical Conversations homeschool cooperatives (a weekly opportunity for your children to “socialize” with peers and learn in a classroom setting). As well, parents who are willing to put in the necessary work to educate their children have a wealth of (free) resources to supplement the above recommendations; Hillsdale College’s “K-12 at Home” being chief among those (free, trustworthy) resources.
One of the greatest myths promoted in our society has been that parents just aren’t as “capable” of educating their own children as are the government employee teachers. Please. I’ve been on the inside and I’m here to tell you, you are perfectly capable of producing superior results to those offered by the government run schools. Don’t believe me? Recall the fact all of our nation’s Founding Fathers were homeschooled. I rest my case.
Next Week: Current Events
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.